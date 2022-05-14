AI to treat irregular heartbeats being tested at Florida hospital

A Florida hospital is testing a new artificial intelligence-assisted technique for treating a drug-resistant heart condition.

Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside in Jacksonville has been enrolling patients in a clinical trial to study AI software designed to identify heart abnormalities in people with atrial fibrillation that is persistent and not responding to medications.

During ablations, procedures that generate scarring to return heartbeats to normal, the software aims to detect, in real time, electrical signals that indicate cardiac irregularities. Saumil Oza, MD, a cardiologist at the hospital, said in a March 28 news release that he's been able to treat patients for whom standard ablations haven't worked.

The hospital is one of three in the nation enrolled in the ongoing global clinical trial. The VX1 software was developed by French healthcare AI company Volta Medical.