50 most promising digital health companies

CB Insights has rolled out its "2024 Digital Health 50," a list highlighting the world's 50 most promising private digital health companies.

CB Insights identified the top 50 digital health companies from a pool of over 10,000 startups, using proprietary tools to evaluate factors such as business maturity, partnerships, funding, patents, and leadership. Startups with strong scores and recent activity were narrowed to a shortlist of 1,500, with additional insights gathered through company briefings.

Analysts then assessed market adoption, strategic partnerships, and growth metrics to finalize the selection of the most promising digital health innovators, according to CB Insights' website.

Below are the 50 startups recognized on the list: