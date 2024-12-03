50 most promising digital health companies

Naomi Diaz -

CB Insights has rolled out its "2024 Digital Health 50," a list highlighting the world's 50 most promising private digital health companies.

CB Insights identified the top 50 digital health companies from a pool of over 10,000 startups, using proprietary tools to evaluate factors such as business maturity, partnerships, funding, patents, and leadership. Startups with strong scores and recent activity were narrowed to a shortlist of 1,500, with additional insights gathered through company briefings.

Analysts then assessed market adoption, strategic partnerships, and growth metrics to finalize the selection of the most promising digital health innovators, according to CB Insights' website.

Below are the 50 startups recognized on the list:

  1. Abridge
  2. Adonis
  3. Aignostics
  4. Airs Medical
  5. Alaffia Health
  6. Alimetry
  7. Ambience
  8. Anima
  9. ArteraAI
  10. Artisight
  11. Auxilius
  12. Canary Speech
  13. Chai Discovery
  14. Clarium Health
  15. CytoReason
  16. Deepc
  17. Fabric
  18. Fathom
  19. Ferrum Health
  20. Function Health
  21. Grow Therapy
  22. Hippocratic AI
  23. Iambic Therapeutics
  24. InStride Health
  25. Laguna Health
  26. Legacy
  27. Mediwhale
  28. Midi
  29. Mindpeak
  30. Monogram Health
  31. Nourish
  32. Octave
  33. Oshi Health
  34. Pearl
  35. Plenful
  36. Pomelo Care
  37. Proscia
  38. Qureight
  39. Regard
  40. Relu
  41. Resilience
  42. RetiSpec
  43. Scribenote
  44. Summer Health
  45. Superluminal Medicines
  46. Talkiatry
  47. Tennr
  48. TruLite Health
  49. Turquoise Health
  50. Uwill

