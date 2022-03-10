4 ways UC Davis Health is transforming digital health for its patients

Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health is combating the digital divide for senior patients and patients who don’t have access to broadband or smartphones by giving them affordable and easier access to digital health tools, VentureBeat reported March 8.

Ashish Atreja, MD, CIO and chief digital health officer of UC Davis Health, said COVID-19 increased consumers' exposure to digital care and virtual appointments, but failed to consider older patients who may not be tech-savvy, patients who may not have access to the internet and patients who don't have access to internet-connected devices.

"If we don’t put our singular efforts behind closing that digital divide, we’ll keep increasing the divide by bringing more and more technology to fewer and fewer people," Dr. Atreja said. "We need to bring technology to more patients. Ultimately our mission is to have no patient, no clinician, left behind in the digital transformation."

Here's what UC Davis Health is doing to include all patients in the digital transformation: