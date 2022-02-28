13 digital health companies that raised more than $100M in 2022

Digital health investments almost doubled from 2020-21, with $29.1 billion raised across 729 deals last year. Multimillion-dollar investments are continuing to roll in in 2022. Here are 13 digital health companies that raised $100 million or more this year:

TigerConnect, a company offering communication software for care teams, raised $300 million.



Lyra Health, a startup that sells employee mental health services to businesses, raised $235 million.



Digital pharmacy Alto Pharmacy raised $200 million.



Transcarent, a digital health platform for self-insured employers, raised $200 million.



Digital behavioral medicine company Omada Health raised $192 million.



Senior care platform A Place for Mom raised $175 million.



Iterative Scopes, an artificial intelligence-based precision medicine company, raised $150 million.



Ro, a direct-to-consumer telehealth app for pharmacy services, raised $150 million.



Verana Health, a technology startup that analyzes clinical data to advance ophthalmic and neurologic care and research, raised $150 million.



Virtual care company Wheel raised $150 million.



Remote patient monitoring startup Athelas raised $132 million.



"Hospital-at-home" company Medically Home raised $110 million.



Apprentice, a software company for pharmaceutical supply chain management, raised $100 million.