Nevada Hospital Association accidentally posts detailed COVID-19 data from several hospitals on its website

The Nevada Hospital Association accidentally published detailed COVID-19 information about several hospitals' intensive care unit capacities, staffing and supplies to its website Sept. 3, according to CBS affiliate KLAS' investigative team.

The NHA posts aggregate numbers on daily COVID-19 data from state member hospitals, typically limited to one graph and one page and broken down by county. But for Sept. 3, NHA published detailed information from hospitals including Henderson Hospital and St. Rose de Lima Hospital in Henderson, Nev., and MountainView Hospital and Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center in Las Vegas.

In a statement to the network, an NHA spokesperson said the organization has on behalf of Nevada's hospitals been providing COVID-19 data to local, regional and state partners as well as the White House's coronavirus task force. While NHA only releases aggregate data to the public due to complexities of facility data, the spokesperson said, "Last week, data by individual hospitals was posted to our website in error that could be misinterpreted without the full context of the clinical landscape."

The data published for Sept. 3 disclosed details including staffed beds occupied at several hospitals, information on patient ages, medication shortages and COVID-19 patient deaths reported for each facility.

Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center and MountainView Hospital provided a joint statement in response to the incident: "COVID-19 is a new, ever evolving and extremely complicated illness. It is unfortunate the data mistakenly disclosed recently by the [NHA] is a snapshot of one point in time and does not tell the full story."

The hospitals went on to explain that the numbers posted from Sept. 3 "do not reflect the level of illness, underlying health conditions or overall mix of patient cases at our hospitals." Some hospitals mentioned in the report also told KLAS that the COVID-19 numbers are different now than from Sept. 3, and there has been a decline in hospitalizations.

Click here to view the full report.

