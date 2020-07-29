COVID-19 data incomplete from 18% of Texas hospitals, most in small communities

About 18 percent of hospitals in Texas aren't reporting complete data to the Texas Department of State Health Services, according to a report from Local 23 KVEO, an NBC affiliate.



The state's COVID-19 dashboard appears to show a drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, which may not be accurate because it reflects a partial data set. The department also said there has been a lag in reporting due to the federal government moving COVID-19 data reporting from the CDC to HHS.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said some hospitals in smaller communities are not providing timely COVID-19 information.



"My largest concern would be that if the data right now we're getting is missing hospitalization numbers, then we might be projecting a decline in the epidemic, when actually the epidemic is stable or could even be growing, depending on how those data are missing," SpencerFox, PhD, and associate director of the University of Texas' COVID-19 modeling Consortium, told KVEO.



Local health authorities depend on accurate hospitalizations to make policy decisions and manage contact tracing, according to the report.



