57% of New Mexico hospitals didn't report COVID-19 data last week: 4 things to know

Hospitals in New Mexico are not reporting accurate COVID-19 data after the federal government transitioned reporting from the CDC to HHS, according to a report from the Santa Fe New Mexican.



Four things to know:



1. The report states New Mexico hospitals are "significantly underreporting" data about COVID-19 to the federal government. During the week of July 18, 57 percent of the state's hospitals did not report confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients hospitalized daily.



2. Officials from the state blamed changes to the reporting system to collect new information required by HHS. They said the transition boosted the number of elements hospitals must report from 70 to 129.



3. State health officials said the underreporting of COVID-19 hospitalizations could mean the state will not receive the amount of critical supplies it needs to care for patients.



4. The state is working with the New Mexico Hospital Association to further understand the reporting burden for hospitals.

