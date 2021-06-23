UChicago Medicine partners with data analytics firm to launch study on racial disparities in cancer care

The University of Chicago Medicine and COTA, an oncology data and analytics firm, are launching research to investigate racial disparities in cancer care.

The study will examine multiple myeloma to understand how race affects diagnosis, treatment patterns and patient outcomes, according to a June 23 news release.

Multiple myeloma disproportionately affects Black Americans. It is the second most common hematologic malignancy, with 34,920 new cases and 12,410 deaths expected in 2021. Black Americans are diagnosed at rates two to three times higher than the general population, with Black patient deaths at a higher rate as well.

Benjamin Derman, MD, oncology professor at University of Chicago Medicine, said: "Black Americans are grossly underrepresented in clinical trials, and more data is needed to evaluate the best treatments for this population. It is critical that we understand optimal treatment pathways and risk prognostication in Black populations."