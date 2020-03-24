Why patient privacy should be cornerstone of coronavirus relief package

As Congress argues the coronavirus relief package, they should prioritize the privacy and security of patient data, a coalition of civil-society groups argues, according to Politico’s March 23 Morning eHealth newsletter.

“Any data processing or remote technology department should not minimize needed security protections in the context of pandemic response,” the letter to Congress reads. It goes on to say the “waiver of any privacy protection must be intended to exclusively serve public health.”

Other priorities of the coalition include limits on privacy waivers, transparency on how data is being collected and shared and accountability for any data breaches.

The coalition includes Access Now, Amnesty International, New America’s Open Technology Institute, Public Citizen and nine other organizations.

