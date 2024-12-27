White House wants tighter cybersecurity after Salt Typhoon attack

The Biden administration is seeking tighter cybersecurity regulations after the Salt Typhoon hack in October, according to USA Today.

The Salt Typhoon attack affected telecommunications companies, breaching an undisclosed number of peoples' information. Several people in Washington, D.C., and Virginia were geolocated by the hackers.

During a Dec. 27 call, Ann Neuberger, the deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technology, asked the Federal Communications Commission to add regulations that would make it harder for hackers to steal individuals' data.

"We know the voluntary cybersecurity practices are inadequate to protect against China, Russia and Iran hacking of our critical infrastructure," said Ms. Neuberger, according to USA Today.

Healthcare providers have been highly targeted by foreign hackers this year, with more than 170 million patients' information exposed. Hackers have hit large and small providers as well as third party vendors storing patient information. HHS submitted new requirements in October to protect electronic health information and a Senate bill that would require HHS to overhaul cybersecurity processes and develop incidence response for cyberattacks was proposed in November, according to The Wall Street Journal.