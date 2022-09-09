Which industries pay chief information security officers the most?

While chief information security officers in the U.S. make an average of $584,000, up from $509,000 last year, their pay varies widely depending on their industry, according to an annual CISO survey by executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles.

Here is the average total cash compensation (base and bonus) by sector, the survey of 227 U.S. CISOs in the spring of 2022 found:

1. Financial services or fintech: $847,000

2. Consumer, retail, media: $656,000

3. Technology and telecoms: $551,000

4. Healthcare, biotech, life sciences: $546,000

5. Other: $474,000

6. Industrial, manufacturing, energy: $441,000