Virginia payer Dominion National settles 9-year data breach for $2M: 5 details

Arlington, Va.-based health insurer Dominion National has agreed to pay a $2 million settlement over a data breach it discovered in April 2019.

Five details:

1. Vision and dental insurance provider Dominion National in April 2019 learned that an unauthorized third party had accessed some of its computer servers since August 2010.

2. Data stored on the computer servers included current and former member enrollment and demographic information, Social Security numbers, members' postal and email addresses, birth dates, bank account and routing numbers and taxpayer ID numbers.

3. The data breach affected 2.9 million individuals, according to the HHS data breach portal.

4. All eligible class members can start filing claims for any losses or out-of-pocket expenses related to the security breach. The filing deadline is Jan. 15, 2022, according to Dominion National's online notice.

5. Dominion National has agreed to cover up to $300 per person for out-of-pocket expenses and in fees for credit reports and credit-monitoring services stemming from the incident. The payer will also provide up to $100 in lost time for individuals responding to the incident.

"Dominion National will also compensate extraordinary losses, up to $7,500 per person, for actual, documented and unreimbursed monetary losses that are fairly and reasonably traceable to the data security incident," the settlement notice states. "Total aggregate compensation for ordinary and extraordinary losses shall be capped at $2 million."