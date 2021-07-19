US officials warn of China-backed cyberattacks targeting healthcare: 7 tips to protect your hospital

Federal officials warned businesses that hackers backed by the Chinese government are aggressively targeting medical institutions to steal data, personally identifiable information and emerging technologies.

Chinese hackers attempt to mask their activities by using virtual private servers and common open-source or commercial penetration tools. China-backed hackers consistently launch attacks on American networks after a public disclosure has been released to businesses disclosing vulnerabilities, a July 19 news release said.

Here are seven guidelines to protect your organization against Chinese hackers: