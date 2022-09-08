Top 10 healthcare organization types most likely to have their data breached

While the healthcare industry experienced 711 data breaches in 2021, some types of organizations were significantly more likely to have them than others, according to cybersecurity researcher Comparitech.

Here are the organization types ranked by the number of data breaches in 2021, the August report found:

1. Specialist clinic (106)

2. Clinic network (87)

3. Health insurance (78)

4. Hospital (72)

5. Clinic (51)

6. Hospital network (47)

7. Other (41)

8. Specialist clinic network (37)

9. Optometry (36)

10. Home/senior care (35)