TikTok, Facebook Live not appropriate for telehealth visits, HHS says

Public-facing video services such as TikTok, Facebook Live and Twitch are not compliant with federal privacy regulations for use in telemedicine appointments, HHS said in a guidance.

However, healthcare providers can use popular video chat applications including Apple's FaceTime, Facebook Messenger video chat, Google Hangouts video, Zoom and Skype without risk of violating HIPAA, the government agency said.

The following vendors also say they offer HIPAA-compliant video communications, according to HHS:

1. Microsoft Teams

2. Amazon Chime

3. Cisco Webex

4. Doxy.me

5. GoToMeeting

6. Spruce Health Care Messenger

7. Updox

8. VSee