Thousands of patients exposed after phishing attack on Iowa hospital

Hannah Mitchell 
Corydon, Iowa-based Wayne County Hospital began notifying 2,016 patients that their data may have been exposed after hackers launched a phishing attack on its employee emails.

Four details:

  1. On March 22, the hospital learned it was the victim of a phishing attack. The hospital took steps to secure its network and launched an investigation with a third-party cybersecurity firm, according to a news release. 

  2. The investigation found that hackers gained access to some employee email accounts. 

  3. Email accounts contained some patients' names, Social Security numbers, financial account information, medical-related information and more.

  4. The hospital said it's working to figure out how the breach occurred and taking steps to prevent a similar situation from occurring again.

