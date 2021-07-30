Thousands of patients exposed after phishing attack on Iowa hospital

Listen
Corydon, Iowa-based Wayne County Hospital began notifying 2,016 patients that their data may have been exposed after hackers launched a phishing attack on its employee emails.
Four details:
- On March 22, the hospital learned it was the victim of a phishing attack. The hospital took steps to secure its network and launched an investigation with a third-party cybersecurity firm, according to a news release.
- The investigation found that hackers gained access to some employee email accounts.
- Email accounts contained some patients' names, Social Security numbers, financial account information, medical-related information and more.
- The hospital said it's working to figure out how the breach occurred and taking steps to prevent a similar situation from occurring again.