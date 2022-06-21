Texas Tech Health Science Center's vendor breach affects 1.2 million patients

Texas Tech University Health Science Center notified patients of a data breach that occured at its eye care software vendor, which has potentially exposed the protected health information of more than 1.2 million patients, NewsChannel 10 reported June 10.

In December 2021, Eye Care Leaders learned that an unauthorized user had access to its myCare Integrity system, which contained patient files.

On April 22, Eye Care Leaders informed Texas Tech University Health Science Center that some of the information obtained from their breach contained their patients' protected health information such as names, addresses, phone numbers, driver's license numbers, email, dates of birth, medical record numbers, health insurance information, Social Security numbers.

The breach affects 1.2 million Texas Tech University Health Science Center patients.

Along with Texas Tech University Health Science Center, eight eye care practices have also been affected by Eye Care Leaders' breach.

Eye Care Leaders said there has been no evidence that the records were taken or misused.