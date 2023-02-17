Tallahassee hospital fully restores IT systems 13 days after IT security incident

Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial HealthCare has fully restored its systems and has returned to normal operations after an ongoing IT security issue rendered them offline on Feb. 2.

The health system said it no longer has to divert emergency patients and can go back to using its EHR system.

"We have transitioned back to electronic medical records and are no longer using paper documentation," a Feb. 15 breach update from Tallahassee reads.

The health system did not mention the type of security issue that impacted its systems, and did not mention if patient data was compromised.

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said it will continue to work with law enforcement and state and federal agencies to manage the investigation and recovery from the event.