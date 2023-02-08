Southern Colorado Hospital District employee email compromised by hackers

Springfield, Colo.-based Southeast Colorado Hospital District is notifying 1,435 patients that some of their protected health information may have been compromised after an unauthorized party accessed one of its employee email accounts, JDSupra reported Feb. 7.

On Dec. 6, Southeast Colorado Hospital District noticed suspicious activity on one of its employee email accounts and launched an investigation into the incident.

Through the investigation, the health system learned that an unauthorized party had accessed an employee's email account and some files within its system that contained confidential patient information.

The patient information within the email included names, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, dates of birth, medical treatment or diagnosis information, and health insurance information, according to the report.

On Feb. 3, the health system notified the attorney general of Montana about the breach and began sending letters to all affected individuals.