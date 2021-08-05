Sanford Health says it's working to contain 'attempted cybersecurity incident'

Hannah Mitchell 
Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health is working to contain the effects of a 'cybersecurity incident,' the health system told Becker's Aug. 5.

Four things to know:

  1. "Sanford Health has experienced an attempted cybersecurity incident and we are taking aggressive measures to contain the impact," Bill Gassen, CEO and president of the health system said in a statement sent to Becker's. "Providing patients with exceptional care is our top priority, and we are doing everything possible to minimize disruption."

  2. At this time there is no data indicating that personal or financial information has been compromised, Mr. Gassen stated. He said an investigation is underway.

  3. The health system is working with cybersecurity experts to assist in the response and has notified federal authorities, he said.

  4. The health system was unable to confirm to Becker's whether the incident was a ransomware attack or if patient care has been disrupted.

