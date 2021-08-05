Sanford Health says it's working to contain 'attempted cybersecurity incident'

Listen
Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health is working to contain the effects of a 'cybersecurity incident,' the health system told Becker's Aug. 5.
Four things to know:
- "Sanford Health has experienced an attempted cybersecurity incident and we are taking aggressive measures to contain the impact," Bill Gassen, CEO and president of the health system said in a statement sent to Becker's. "Providing patients with exceptional care is our top priority, and we are doing everything possible to minimize disruption."
- At this time there is no data indicating that personal or financial information has been compromised, Mr. Gassen stated. He said an investigation is underway.
- The health system is working with cybersecurity experts to assist in the response and has notified federal authorities, he said.
- The health system was unable to confirm to Becker's whether the incident was a ransomware attack or if patient care has been disrupted.