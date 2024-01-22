Ransomware gang takes responsibility for hospital hack

Money Message ransomware gang is claiming to be responsible for the Dec. 24 hack on Newburyport, Mass.-based Anna Jaques Hospital, The Record reported Jan. 19.

The ransomware group said it stole 600GB of data from the hospital and that it also has information pertaining to its parent company, Boston-based Beth Israel Lahey Health.

On Dec. 29, Anna Jaques Hospital confirmed to Becker's that the hospital was hit by a cybersecurity incident that forced it to temporarily divert ambulance services to other hospitals within the system and forced it to take its computer systems and EHR system offline.

On Jan. 5, the hospital restored the systems that were taken offline during the attack but has not yet disclosed if patient information was compromised during the incident.

"If it is determined that data has been impacted by this incident, we will send all required notifications in accordance with state and federal laws to patients, vendors, and impacted parties," an update on the hospital's website about this incident reads.