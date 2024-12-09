Online scammers offer fake jobs at Michigan health system, send phony checks

Online scammers are imitating human resources leaders at a Michigan health system and offering jobs that don't exist.

Traverse City, Mich.-based Munson Healthcare is warning people about the hoax, in which the scammers also send out fake checks for the victims to purchase their own equipment, according to a Dec. 6 security alert.

The eight-hospital system says the only legitimate way to apply for a job there is at munsonhealthcare.org/careers, all employment-related communications will take place through official email addresses ending in mhc.net, and Munson Healthcare provides equipment for remote employees and never asks for financial information or payments during the application process.

Besides posing as HR leaders, hackers have also been pretending to be hospital revenue cycle employees to trick IT staff into giving up login credentials.