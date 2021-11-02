Former Nebraska health system employee snooped 2,700 patient EHRs

Listen
Lincoln, Neb.-based Bryan Health is notifying more than 2,700 patients of a data breach after a former employee snooped through their medical records, a health system spokesperson confirmed to Becker's Nov. 2.
Four things to know:
- A spokesperson from Bryan Health told Becker's that the employee accessed patients' demographic and clinical information without a job-related reason.
- The health system reported the breach to HHS Oct. 25 as affecting 2,753 individuals.
- An investigation looked at the occurrences and determined that financial information and Social Security numbers were not accessed by the former employee, according to Bryan Health's statement.
- "The person who looked at the records is no longer employed at Bryan Health," the spokesperson told Becker's.