Former Nebraska health system employee snooped 2,700 patient EHRs

Lincoln, Neb.-based Bryan Health is notifying more than 2,700 patients of a data breach after a former employee snooped through their medical records, a health system spokesperson confirmed to Becker's Nov. 2. 

Four things to know:

  1. A spokesperson from Bryan Health told Becker's that the employee accessed patients' demographic and clinical information without a job-related reason.

  2. The health system reported the breach to HHS Oct. 25 as affecting 2,753 individuals.

  3. An investigation looked at the occurrences and determined that financial information and Social Security numbers were not accessed by the former employee, according to Bryan Health's statement.

  4. "The person who looked at the records is no longer employed at Bryan Health," the spokesperson told Becker's.

