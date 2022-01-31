Nearly 2M medical records breached in January: A breakdown

Listen
In January, 38 organizations reported to HHS that 1,991,781 individuals were affected by data breaches.
Here are the organizations that reported data breaches to HHS during January, listed by the number of patients affected.
- Broward Health (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.): 1,351,431 individuals affected
- Medical Review Institute of America (Salt Lake City): 134,571 individuals affected
- Ravkoo Health (Tampa, Fla.): 105,000 individuals affected
- TTEC Healthcare Solutions (Englewood, Colo.): 86,305 individuals affected
- Advocates (Framingham, Mass.): 68,236 individuals affected
- Suncoast Skin Solutions (Lutz, Fla.): 57,730 individuals affected
- Hospital Authority of Valdosta and Lowndes County (Valdosta, Ga.): 41,692 individuals affected
- South City Hospital (St. Louis): 21,601 individuals affected
- Kings County (Hanford, Calif.): 16,590 individuals affected
- Avenue 360 Health and Wellness (Houston): 12,186 individuals affected
- Signature Healthcare Brockton (Mass.) Hospital: 9,798 individuals affected
- DataXport (El Paso, Texas): 8,181 individuals affected
- Oscar Health Plan of California (New York City): 7,632 individuals affected
- Allegheny Health Network Home Infusion (Pittsburgh): 7,500 individuals affected
- Oscar Health Plan of Florida (New York City): 6,290 individuals affected
- Fiondella, Milone & LaSaracina (Glastonbury, Conn.): 6,215 individuals affected
- Colorado Department of Human Services (Denver): 6,132 individuals affected
- Millennium Eye Care (Freehold, N.J.): 6,050 individuals affected
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Philadelphia): 5,239 individuals affected
- Raveco Medical OB/GYN (New York City): 4,897 individuals affected
- Heart 'n Home Hospice (Fruitland, Idaho): 4,769 individuals affected
- Jefferson Abington (Pa.) Hospital: 3,475 individuals affected
- Medical Review Institute of America (Salt Lake City): 2,406 individuals affected
- Peck & Associates (Norman, Okla.): 2,364 individuals affected
- OneDigital (Atlanta): 2,051 individuals affected
- Vantage Holding Co. (Meadville, Pa.): 1,762 individuals affected
- Caring Communities (Libertyville, Ill.): 1,659 individuals affected
- Advent Health Partners (Nashville, Tenn.): 1,383 individuals affected
- Volunteers of America Southwest California (San Diego): 1,300 individuals affected
- Practolytics (Columbia, S.C.): 1,125 individuals affected
- NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City): 1,123 individuals affected
- Albany (Minn.) Family Dentistry: 1,117 individuals affected
- Golden State Dermatology (Walnut Creek, Calif.): 1,010 individuals affected
- Oscar Buckeye State Insurance Corp. (New York City): 792 individuals affected
- Independence Blue Cross (Philadelphia): 591 individuals affected
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.): 556 individuals affected
- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (Little Rock): 518 individuals affected
- Oscar Insurance Corp.of Ohio (New York City): 504 individuals affected