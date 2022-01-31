Nearly 2M medical records breached in January: A breakdown

In January, 38 organizations reported to HHS that 1,991,781 individuals were affected by data breaches.

Here are the organizations that reported data breaches to HHS during January, listed by the number of patients affected.

  1. Broward Health (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.): 1,351,431 individuals affected

  2. Medical Review Institute of America (Salt Lake City): 134,571 individuals affected

  3. Ravkoo Health (Tampa, Fla.): 105,000 individuals affected

  4. TTEC Healthcare Solutions (Englewood, Colo.): 86,305 individuals affected

  5. Advocates (Framingham, Mass.): 68,236 individuals affected

  6. Suncoast Skin Solutions (Lutz, Fla.): 57,730 individuals affected

  7. Hospital Authority of Valdosta and Lowndes County (Valdosta, Ga.): 41,692 individuals affected

  8. South City Hospital (St. Louis): 21,601 individuals affected

  9. Kings County (Hanford, Calif.): 16,590 individuals affected

  10. Avenue 360 Health and Wellness (Houston): 12,186 individuals affected

  11. Signature Healthcare Brockton (Mass.) Hospital: 9,798 individuals affected

  12. DataXport (El Paso, Texas): 8,181 individuals affected

  13. Oscar Health Plan of California (New York City): 7,632 individuals affected

  14. Allegheny Health Network Home Infusion (Pittsburgh): 7,500 individuals affected

  15. Oscar Health Plan of Florida (New York City): 6,290 individuals affected

  16. Fiondella, Milone & LaSaracina (Glastonbury, Conn.): 6,215 individuals affected

  17. Colorado Department of Human Services (Denver): 6,132 individuals affected

  18. Millennium Eye Care (Freehold, N.J.): 6,050 individuals affected

  19. Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Philadelphia): 5,239 individuals affected

  20. Raveco Medical OB/GYN (New York City): 4,897 individuals affected

  21. Heart 'n Home Hospice (Fruitland, Idaho): 4,769 individuals affected

  22. Jefferson Abington (Pa.) Hospital: 3,475 individuals affected

  23. Medical Review Institute of America (Salt Lake City): 2,406 individuals affected

  24. Peck & Associates (Norman, Okla.): 2,364 individuals affected

  25. OneDigital (Atlanta): 2,051 individuals affected

  26. Vantage Holding Co. (Meadville, Pa.): 1,762 individuals affected

  27. Caring Communities (Libertyville, Ill.): 1,659 individuals affected

  28. Advent Health Partners (Nashville, Tenn.): 1,383 individuals affected

  29. Volunteers of America Southwest California (San Diego): 1,300 individuals affected

  30. Practolytics (Columbia, S.C.): 1,125 individuals affected

  31. NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City): 1,123 individuals affected

  32. Albany (Minn.) Family Dentistry: 1,117 individuals affected

  33. Golden State Dermatology (Walnut Creek, Calif.): 1,010 individuals affected

  34. Oscar Buckeye State Insurance Corp. (New York City): 792 individuals affected

  35. Independence Blue Cross (Philadelphia): 591 individuals affected

  36. Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.): 556 individuals affected

  37. University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (Little Rock): 518 individuals affected

  38. Oscar Insurance Corp.of Ohio (New York City): 504 individuals affected

