Microsoft to cover cybersecurity costs for 2 Mississippi hospitals

Greenwood (Miss.) Leflore Hospital and Rolling Fork, Miss.-based Sharkey Issaquena Hospital have entered into a cybersecurity partnership with Microsoft, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported June 20.

Under the partnership, Microsoft will fully fund cybersecurity software and training expenses for front-line and IT staff for Greenwood Hospital and Sharkey Issaquena Hospital during the first year of their partnership. During the second year, the tech giant will reduce the cost for its security products for the hospitals by 75%.

According to Greenwood Leflore Hospital officials, this will bring an estimated value of the first year to $50,000.

"We appreciate the help," Gary Marchand, interim CEO of Greenwood Leflore Hospital told the publication. "It's going to augment the risk we're already trying to cover."

This initiative is a part of a collaboration between the Biden-Harris administration and Microsoft announced on June 10. Under this initiative, Microsoft pledged to offer free and low-cost resources to rural hospitals nationwide to help them boost their cyber defenses.