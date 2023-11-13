Michigan hospital confirms cyberattack

Gaylord, Mich.-based Otsego Memorial Hospital confirmed that it was the victim of a cyberattack in October, The Petoskey News-Review reported Nov. 13.

Hospital officials said they do not believe patient data was compromised during the attack. The attack forced the hospital to shut down its IT system temporarily. Hospital officials are continuing an investigation and did not comment on whether the attack was ransomware-based.

"At the time we did execute procedures and work arounds to ensure that patients were still being treated and everything was running smoothly," an Otsego spokesperson told the News-Review. "We have no reason to believe that patient data was compromised at this time. We are actively engaged with outside experts on our investigation into what happened and that is not complete yet."