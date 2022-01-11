Meditech partners with security company as cyberattacks increase

Westwood, Mass.-based Meditech has partnered with SecureLink, a critical access management company, to ensure patient health information remains safe in the wake of cyberattacks.

With the addition of SecureLink, staff can connect with and streamline IT processes between Meditech, healthcare organizations and third-party vendors, the press release said. SecureLink also gives companies greater control over who can connect to their systems and when connections are made.

Meditech's aim for the partnership is to ramp up security to minimize the risk of data breaches, according to a Jan. 11 press release. The EHR vendor serves 2,300 healthcare institutions.