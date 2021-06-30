Lifespan, UW Medicine + 9 hospitals, health systems hit by data breaches in June

Listen
In June, 346,546 patients from 37 healthcare organizations were affected by data breaches.
Breaches of protected health information affecting more than 500 individuals are required to be listed on HHS' breach portal.
Here are the 11 hospitals and health systems that reported data breaches to HHS during June, ranked by the number of patients affected:
- San Juan Regional Medical Center (Farmington, N.M.): 68,792
- UofL Health (Louisville): 42,465
- UW Medicine (Seattle): 18,389
- Temple University Hospital (Philadelphia): 16,356
- Jones Memorial Hospital (Wellsville, N.Y.): 8,962
- Jackson County Memorial Hospital (Altus, Okla.): 8,000
- South Texas Health System (Edinburg): 6,761
- St. Charles Health System (Bend, Ore.): 4,687
- Lifespan's Coastal Medical Group (Old Bridge, N.J.): 1,304
- Centura Health (Centennial, Colo.): 738
- Steward Medical Group (Boston): 640