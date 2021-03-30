Laptop with patient database stolen from Atlanta clinic

Atlanta-based Woolfson Eye Institute alerted patients March 29 that a laptop computer hosting its patient database was stolen in September, potentially exposing patients' personal information.

The clinic on Sept. 21 discovered the laptop, which was also connected to testing equipment, had been stolen earlier in the day. The device stored information in the patient database including names and dates of birth. The laptop did not host any Social Security numbers, medical data or financial account numbers, according to the notice.

Woolfson Eye is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident and said they have no information suggesting that any patient information has been misused.

