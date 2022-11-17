Lake Charles Memorial Health System reports cyberattack

Lake Charles Memorial Health System is notifying patients that unauthorized activity on its computer systems has resulted in patient information being compromised, KPLC News reported Nov. 16.

The Lake Charles, La.-based health system learned that patient information was stolen from its computer systems after an unauthorized party gained access to its computer network.

The health system said it is still working on determining how many patients were affected, and what kind of information was taken, but said the attack has not affected patient care or clinical operations.

Lake Charles said that once it identified the activity, its cybersecurity team worked to block it.

The health system is also working with law enforcement to address the issue and will notify affected patients once more information is learned.