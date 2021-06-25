Kaiser, Memorial Hermann, Ascension + 53 hospitals, health systems hit by data breaches this year

Hannah Mitchell - 
In 2021, 56 hospitals and health systems have reported to HHS that they were hit by data breaches.

Breaches of protected health information affecting more than 500 individuals are required to be listed on HHS' breach portal.

Here are the organizations that have reported data breaches to HHS during 2021, ranked by the number of patients affected:

  1. Hendrick Health System (Abilene, Texas): 640,436 
  2. Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.): 586,869
  3. Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services (Gallup, N.M.): 207,195
  4. Roper St. Francis Healthcare (Charleston, S.C.): 189,761 
  5. Apple Valley (Minn.) Clinic, part of Allina Health System: 157,939
  6. Saint Alphonsus Health System (Boise, Idaho): 134,906
  7. San Juan Regional Medical Center (Farmington, N.M.): 68,792
  8. Sturdy Memorial Hospital (Attleboro, Mass.): 57,379
  9. UofL Health (Louisville): 42,465
  10. UPMC (Pittsburgh): 36,086 
  11. SAC Health Systems (San Bernardino, Calif.): 28,128
  12. Eastern Shore Rural Health System (Onancock, Va.): 23,282
  13. UW Medicine (Seattle): 18,389
  14. Faxton St. Luke's Healthcare (Utica, N.Y.): 17,656
  15. Baptist Health Arkansas (Little Rock): 16,765
  16. Temple University Hospital (Philadelphia): 16,356
  17. Monadnock Community Hospital (Petersborough, N.H.): 14,340
  18. UPMC St. Margaret (Pittsburgh): 11,135
  19. Bethesda Hospital (Boynton Beach, Fla.): 9,148
  20. Jones Memorial Hospital (Wellsville, N.Y.): 8,962
  21. Jackson County Memorial Hospital (Altus, Okla.): 8,000
  22. Charles Cole Memorial Hospital (Coudersport, Pa.): 7,376
  23. Gifford Health Care (Randolph, Vt.): 6,777
  24. South Texas Health System (Edinburg): 6,761
  25. California Department of State Hospitals (Atascadero, Calif.): 4,933
  26. St. Charles Health System (Bend, Ore.): 4,687
  27. Swedish Hospital (Chicago): 4,206
  28. Lake Charles (La.) Memorial Health System: 3,802 
  29. UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas): 3,640
  30. Huggins Hospital (Wolfeboro, N.H.): 3,616
  31. Nocona (Texas) General Hospital: 3,254
  32. The Miriam Hospital (Providence, R.I.): 2,999
  33. Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital (Baltimore): 2,821
  34. University Health (San Antonio): 2,704
  35. Jefferson Healthcare (Port Townsend, Wash.): 2,543 
  36. Stanford (Calif.) University School of Medicine: 2,200
  37. Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, Northern California (Oakland): 2,121
  38. North Country Hospital (Newport, Vt.): 1,905
  39. Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston): 1,893
  40. Massena (N.Y.) Hospital: 1,897
  41. Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital (Binghamton, N.Y.): 1,745
  42. Inova Health System (Falls Church, Va.): 1,680
  43. Orlando Health South Lake Hospital: 1,673
  44. Dallas County Hospital District Parkland Health & Hospital System: 1,594
  45. Shands Teaching Hospitals and Clinics (Gainesville, Fla.): 1,562
  46. Jacobson Memorial Hospital Care Center (Elgin, N.D.): 1,545
  47. Laird Hospital (Union, Miss.): 1,092
  48. Scott Regional Hospital (Morton, Miss): 1,056
  49. Montefiore Medical Center (New York City): 943
  50. Campbell County Hospital District (Gillette, Wyo.): 900
  51. Froedtert Health (Milwaukee): 760
  52. Centura Health (Centennial, Colo.): 738
  53. North Oaks Health System (Hammond, La.): 642
  54. HC Watkins Memorial Hospital (Quitman, Miss): 634
  55.  Bayhealth Medical Center (Dover, Del.): 565
  56. Boston Children's Hospital: 506

