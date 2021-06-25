Kaiser, Memorial Hermann, Ascension + 53 hospitals, health systems hit by data breaches this year

Listen
In 2021, 56 hospitals and health systems have reported to HHS that they were hit by data breaches.
Breaches of protected health information affecting more than 500 individuals are required to be listed on HHS' breach portal.
Here are the organizations that have reported data breaches to HHS during 2021, ranked by the number of patients affected:
- Hendrick Health System (Abilene, Texas): 640,436
- Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.): 586,869
- Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services (Gallup, N.M.): 207,195
- Roper St. Francis Healthcare (Charleston, S.C.): 189,761
- Apple Valley (Minn.) Clinic, part of Allina Health System: 157,939
- Saint Alphonsus Health System (Boise, Idaho): 134,906
- San Juan Regional Medical Center (Farmington, N.M.): 68,792
- Sturdy Memorial Hospital (Attleboro, Mass.): 57,379
- UofL Health (Louisville): 42,465
- UPMC (Pittsburgh): 36,086
- SAC Health Systems (San Bernardino, Calif.): 28,128
- Eastern Shore Rural Health System (Onancock, Va.): 23,282
- UW Medicine (Seattle): 18,389
- Faxton St. Luke's Healthcare (Utica, N.Y.): 17,656
- Baptist Health Arkansas (Little Rock): 16,765
- Temple University Hospital (Philadelphia): 16,356
- Monadnock Community Hospital (Petersborough, N.H.): 14,340
- UPMC St. Margaret (Pittsburgh): 11,135
- Bethesda Hospital (Boynton Beach, Fla.): 9,148
- Jones Memorial Hospital (Wellsville, N.Y.): 8,962
- Jackson County Memorial Hospital (Altus, Okla.): 8,000
- Charles Cole Memorial Hospital (Coudersport, Pa.): 7,376
- Gifford Health Care (Randolph, Vt.): 6,777
- South Texas Health System (Edinburg): 6,761
- California Department of State Hospitals (Atascadero, Calif.): 4,933
- St. Charles Health System (Bend, Ore.): 4,687
- Swedish Hospital (Chicago): 4,206
- Lake Charles (La.) Memorial Health System: 3,802
- UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas): 3,640
- Huggins Hospital (Wolfeboro, N.H.): 3,616
- Nocona (Texas) General Hospital: 3,254
- The Miriam Hospital (Providence, R.I.): 2,999
- Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital (Baltimore): 2,821
- University Health (San Antonio): 2,704
- Jefferson Healthcare (Port Townsend, Wash.): 2,543
- Stanford (Calif.) University School of Medicine: 2,200
- Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, Northern California (Oakland): 2,121
- North Country Hospital (Newport, Vt.): 1,905
- Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston): 1,893
- Massena (N.Y.) Hospital: 1,897
- Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital (Binghamton, N.Y.): 1,745
- Inova Health System (Falls Church, Va.): 1,680
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital: 1,673
- Dallas County Hospital District Parkland Health & Hospital System: 1,594
- Shands Teaching Hospitals and Clinics (Gainesville, Fla.): 1,562
- Jacobson Memorial Hospital Care Center (Elgin, N.D.): 1,545
- Laird Hospital (Union, Miss.): 1,092
- Scott Regional Hospital (Morton, Miss): 1,056
- Montefiore Medical Center (New York City): 943
- Campbell County Hospital District (Gillette, Wyo.): 900
- Froedtert Health (Milwaukee): 760
- Centura Health (Centennial, Colo.): 738
- North Oaks Health System (Hammond, La.): 642
- HC Watkins Memorial Hospital (Quitman, Miss): 634
- Bayhealth Medical Center (Dover, Del.): 565
- Boston Children's Hospital: 506