Hospitals on critical alert amid ransomware attack on blood center

A ransomware attack has disrupted operations at OneBlood, a nonprofit blood donation center that serves hundreds of hospitals.

According to OneBlood's website, the nonprofit is facing a ransomware attack that is affecting its software system. OneBlood serves hospitals in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

The nonprofit said despite the incident, it is still operational and continues to collect, test and distribute blood, but is functioning at significantly reduced capacity.

"We have implemented manual processes and procedures to remain operational. Manual processes take significantly longer to perform and impacts inventory availability. In an effort to further manage the blood supply we have asked the more than 250 hospitals we serve to activate their critical blood shortage protocols and to remain in that status for the time being," OneBlood's website reads.

Additionally, OneBlood said on its website that it is working with cybersecurity specialists and federal, state and local agencies to respond to the situation.