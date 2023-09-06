Hospitals, health systems dealing with cybersecurity incidents

Here are four hospitals and health systems dealing with cyberattacks Becker's has reported on since Aug. 5:

Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care's billing system and EHR was affected by a computer network shutdown after its IT security team found suspicious activity during routine monitoring.





Tupelo-based North Mississippi Health Services shut down a data breach within 17 minutes of its IT system being accessed.





Carthage (N.Y.) Area Hospital and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, N.Y., reported a cyberattack on Aug. 31 that disrupted operations.