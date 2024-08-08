Hospital blood supplier back online following ransomware attack

An organization that supplies blood to hundreds of hospitals is back to normal operations following a July 29 ransomware attack.

OneBlood said Aug. 8 that it restored its software system used to manage its blood supply online.

"OneBlood is processing and distributing blood products to the more than 250 hospitals we serve at a normal output," said Susan Forbes, the organization's senior vice president of corporate communications and public relations, in a statement.

The cyberattack disrupted the blood supply for hospitals across the Southeast, with some having to delay surgeries or turn to alternate vendors. OneBlood had advised the hospitals to activate their critical blood shortage protocols. The organization, which has donation centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and North and South Carolina, instituted backup collection, testing, processing and distribution options following the IT outage.

"We are grateful for the support we have received from the blood community during an unprecedented time for OneBlood," Ms. Forbes stated. "Our operations never stopped. Lives depend on the work that we do and nothing will stand in our way of ensuring blood is available when and where it is needed."