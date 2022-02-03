Homeland Security creates cybersecurity panel: 4 things to know

Katie Adams - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

The Department of Homeland Security on Feb. 3 established the Cyber Safety Review Board, an initiative designed to assemble government and industry leaders to strengthen the nation's cybersecurity.

Four things to know:

  1. The board comprises 15 cybersecurity leaders from the government and the private sector, according to a news release. Robert Silvers, Homeland Security's undersecretary for policy, will serve as chair, and Heather Adkins, Google’s senior director for security engineering, will serve as deputy chair.

  2. Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency will manage and fund the board.

  3. The board's initial focus will be Log4j vulnerabilities. Log4j is a highly utilized piece of open-source code, and exploitation of its weaknesses can lead to data exfiltration and ransomware.

  4. The board will deliver its first report this summer. It will include a review of Log4j as it relates to vulnerabilities, recommendations for addressing cyberthreats and ongoing vulnerabilities, and guidance on improving cybersecurity incident response practices, the release said.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars