Homeland Security creates cybersecurity panel: 4 things to know

The Department of Homeland Security on Feb. 3 established the Cyber Safety Review Board, an initiative designed to assemble government and industry leaders to strengthen the nation's cybersecurity.
Four things to know:
- The board comprises 15 cybersecurity leaders from the government and the private sector, according to a news release. Robert Silvers, Homeland Security's undersecretary for policy, will serve as chair, and Heather Adkins, Google’s senior director for security engineering, will serve as deputy chair.
- Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency will manage and fund the board.
- The board's initial focus will be Log4j vulnerabilities. Log4j is a highly utilized piece of open-source code, and exploitation of its weaknesses can lead to data exfiltration and ransomware.
- The board will deliver its first report this summer. It will include a review of Log4j as it relates to vulnerabilities, recommendations for addressing cyberthreats and ongoing vulnerabilities, and guidance on improving cybersecurity incident response practices, the release said.