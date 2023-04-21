Healthcare cybersecurity market to surpass $52B by 2030: 5 takeaways

Noah Schwartz -

As cybersecurity becomes more integrated with a healthcare organization's bottom line, a report from research firm Cognitive Market Research projects that the healthcare cybersecurity industry will hit $52.54 billion by 2030.

Five takeaways from the report:

  1. The 2022 healthcare cybersecurity market is valued at $18.26 billion.

  2. The report projects that the market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 14.2 percent between 2023 and 2030.

  3. The market is expected to grow as healthcare becomes more digitized.

  4. As healthcare organizations transition to the cloud, there will be cybersecurity opportunities for new organizations to protect cloud-based data.

  5. North America has the largest market share of the healthcare cybersecurity market.

