Healthcare cybersecurity market to surpass $52B by 2030: 5 takeaways

As cybersecurity becomes more integrated with a healthcare organization's bottom line, a report from research firm Cognitive Market Research projects that the healthcare cybersecurity industry will hit $52.54 billion by 2030.
Five takeaways from the report:
- The 2022 healthcare cybersecurity market is valued at $18.26 billion.
- The report projects that the market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 14.2 percent between 2023 and 2030.
- The market is expected to grow as healthcare becomes more digitized.
- As healthcare organizations transition to the cloud, there will be cybersecurity opportunities for new organizations to protect cloud-based data.
- North America has the largest market share of the healthcare cybersecurity market.