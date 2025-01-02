HCA subsidiary discloses 2-year insider breach

El Paso, Texas-based Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare has revealed that patient records were inappropriately accessed and potentially disclosed by a former employee over a two-year period, from Jan. 1, 2018, to March 12, 2021.

The breach, discovered on Feb. 23, 2023, involved unauthorized access to sensitive patient information, including names, addresses, dates of birth, health plan details, hospital account numbers, and medical records such as reasons for visits and diagnoses. Financial data, such as Social Security numbers, driver's license information, and payment details, were not believed to have been compromised, according to the hospital's website.

Due to an ongoing law enforcement investigation, Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare said it was unable to disclose the incident until now.

In response, Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare terminated the employee, reported the matter to authorities, enhanced monitoring of data access, and strengthened employee training on privacy practices.

Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare is a part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.