HC3 warns healthcare organizations of Venus ransomware threat

The Health Care Cybersecurity Coordination Center, or HC3, is warning the healthcare industry to be on the lookout for the Venus ransomware threat.

At least one healthcare organization has already fallen victim to Venus, HC3 reported in a Nov. 9 analyst note. The cybercriminals behind Venus encrypt Windows devices through publicly exposed remote desktop services. "It is vital to put these services behind a firewall," the note reads.

HC3 also recommends implementing a recovery plan with multiple copies of data and servers in a physically separate, secure location; maintaining offline backups of data; and installing updated antivirus software and updates and patches for operating systems, software and firmware.