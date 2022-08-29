Hackers exfiltrate patient files at Baton Rouge General

Baton Rouge, La.-based General Health System, which operates Baton Rouge General Medical Center, has confirmed that unauthorized individuals gained access to its network and exfiltrated files containing patient data.

On June 28, General Health System noticed unusual activity on its systems, according to a breach of notice posted on Baton Rouge General Medical Center's website.

An investigation into the incident confirmed that unauthorized users had accessed the health system's network and files within certain directories between June 24 and June 29.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and the health system said it is working to determine what patient-protected health data was obtained.

Once the review is completed, the health system will notify all affected individuals.

General Health System said it is unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of information in relation to the incident.