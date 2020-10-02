Georgia hospital employee framed in HIPAA violation scheme

After conducting an investigation, the federal government found that a hospital worker accused of violating HIPAA by allegedly sending photos of patients was framed.



Jeffrey Parker of Richmond Hill, Ga., accused a former acquaintance who worked at an unnamed hospital of sending him photos of patients. One of the photos was allegedly of a gunshot victim who was treated at the hospital.



Mr. Parker admitted to creating fake email accounts to corroborate his claim and to sending messages to the hospital from those accounts. He also falsely claimed that he received threatening messages from the hospital worker about retaliation.



However, an FBI investigation found inconsistencies in Mr. Parker's report, and he admitted to making false statements to frame the hospital worker.



