Fines for non-compliance a top concern of hospital information leaders

The threat of being fined or penalized for regulatory non-compliance is a top concern regarding the ability to safeguard health system data for more than 4 in 10 hospitals, according to a WBR Insights June 2022 report.

The team surveyed 200 healthcare leaders across the U.S. and U.K. occupying executive positions in information, security or identity.

When asked which occurrences have previously driven hospitals to be concerned for the protection of their data, non-compliance came out on top with 43 percent of respondents stating it has been a top concern. Another 43 percent also mentioned that negative effects on brand reputation have also caused them to be concerned for their data security. Other top concerns were cybersecurity not being a top organizational priority (40 percent), inability to access systems (37 percent) as well as natural disasters (37 percent).