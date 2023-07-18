FCC proposes cybersecurity 'trust mark' for connected health devices

Connected health devices could soon get a cybersecurity "seal of approval" under a new program from the Federal Communications Commission.

The FCC proposed July 18 that Internet of Things devices be eligible for a U.S. Cyber Trust Mark, similar to the Energy Star label for energy-efficient appliances. The voluntary program would use criteria from the National Institute of Standards and Technology and could be operational by late 2024.

"Smart devices make our lives easier and more efficient — from allowing us to check who is at the front door when we're away to helping us keep tabs on our health, remotely adjust the thermostat to save energy, work from home more efficiently, and much more," FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a news release. "But increased interconnection also brings increased security and privacy risks."

A November study from software vendor Capterra found that healthcare organizations that had more connected devices were more likely to experience a cyberattack.