FBI, Secret Service provide guidance on BlackByte ransomware

The FBI and U.S. Secret Service issued an advisory that warns of cyberattacks waged by BlackByte. Here are three things to know:

BlackByte is a ransomware group that encrypts files on compromised Windows host systems.



The advisory, issued Feb. 11, said BlackByte ransomware has targeted at least three critical infrastructure sectors in the U.S.: government facilities, financial services and food and agriculture.



The advisory provides indicators of compromise to help cybersecurity professionals identify BlackByte intrusions, including a list of suspicious files that have been observed on systems affected by BlackByte ransomware.

Read the full advisory here.