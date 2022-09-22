Data breach lawsuit against East Tennessee Children's Hospital dropped

A lawsuit filed against Knoxville-based East Tennessee Children's Hospital for a March 2022 data breach was dropped, Knox County News reported Sept. 21.

On July 20, the plaintiffs filed a notice of voluntary dismissal and dropped the suit.

The lawsuit, originally filed June 1, alleged that the hospital was negligent in how it handled the data breach.

It also claimed that the hospital failed to protect the personal health information of more than 400,000 patients after hackers gained access to documents that included patients' names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver's license or state identification numbers, non-resident identification numbers, medical information, health insurance information, credit or debit card information, financial information, billing information, and usernames and passwords.

The hospital discovered the breach on March 18 and notified patients on April 7.