Cybersecurity experts explore ways to strengthen cybersecurity in healthcare

Cybersecurity experts testified at a May 18 senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing that cybersecurity training and advocacy was needed to strengthen cybersecurity in healthcare.

Denise Anderson, PhD, president and CEO of the Health Information Sharing & Analysis Center; Joshua Corman, founder of a volunteer cyber safety initiative; Amy McLaughlin, cybersecurity program director for the Consortium of School Networking; and Helen Norris, vice president and CIO for Chapman University testified at the hearing.

Six things to know: