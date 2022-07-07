CVS-owned pharmacy company becomes target of ransomware attack

Heartland Healthcare Services, a pharmacy company owned by HCR-ManorCare and CVS Health, notified patients that an April data breach has compromised the protected health information of some customers.

On April 11, Heartland Healthcare Services learned that it became a target of a ransomware attack after receiving a demand for a ransom payment from its hackers.

An investigation into the incident determined that an unauthorized user gained access to files within the company's system. The files contained patient information including addresses, phone numbers, medication names and other medication-related information.

Customers of Heartland Pharmacy of Pennsylvania, Heartland Pharmacy of Maryland and Heartland Pharmacy of Illinois have all been affected by the breach.

An unknown number of customers' information was also posted to the dark web by the hacker.

Heartland Healthcare Services said it is working to up its security measures to prevent another attack.