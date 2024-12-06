California hospital network disrupted by ransomware attack

Whittier, Calif.-based PIH Health has fallen victim to a ransomware attack that has disrupted its network and IT systems.

The attack has affected multiple facilities, including PIH Health Downey Hospital, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, PIH Health Whittier Hospital, as well as its urgent care centers, physicians' offices, home health, and hospice services.

Despite the cyberattack, PIH Health said in a Dec. 4 update on its website that all urgent care centers and emergency rooms remain operational. However, critical systems such as patient health records, laboratory, pharmacy, radiology, patient registration, and other IT tools are currently offline. Phone service is also disrupted for most locations, as the system relies on internet connectivity. Calls from Downey and Whittier facilities are being redirected to Good Samaritan Hospital to maintain communication.

PIH Health said it has enlisted third-party cyber forensic specialists to determine the extent of the attack, including whether any patient data was compromised. No further information is currently available, but the organization said it is committed to notifying affected individuals immediately if any protected health information is found to have been breached.

PIH Health has not yet provided a timeline for the restoration of its systems.