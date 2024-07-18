California hospital nears full restoration 2 months after cyberattack

Poway, Calif.-based Palomar Health Medical Group has made progress in restoring its systems after a cybersecurity event forced them offline in May.

According to a July 18 update on Palomar's website, the hospital has restored the following functionalities: its EMR system, appointment scheduling by phone, inbound calling, electronic prescription refills, electronic lab tests and its patient portal.

Palomar said its in-house radiology services have still not been restored.

These restoration efforts come after Palmaor took its systems offline on May 5 after detecting "suspicious activity on certain computer systems within its network." The hospital has not yet disclosed if this suspicious activity was a cyberattack or ransomware attack.