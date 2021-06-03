8 hospitals hiring CISOs, CITOs

Hannah Mitchell - Print  | 

Below are eight hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking chief information security officers in the last month.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.  If you would like to add a job listing to the list, please email hmitchell@beckershealthcare.com.

Spartanburg (S.C.) Regional Healthcare System is seeking a CISO.

Temple University Health System (Philadelphia) is seeking a CISO.

Grand River Health (Rifle, Colo.) is seeking a chief information technology officer.

Stanford Children's Health (Menlo Park, Calif.) is seeking a CISO.

Washington University School of Medicine, whose campus includes the Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis), is seeking a CISO.

Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.) is seeking a CISO.

The University of Chicago Medicine is seeking a CISO.

Inova Health System (Falls Church, Va.) is seeking a CISO.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars