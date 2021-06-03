8 hospitals hiring CISOs, CITOs

Below are eight hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking chief information security officers in the last month.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. If you would like to add a job listing to the list, please email hmitchell@beckershealthcare.com.

Spartanburg (S.C.) Regional Healthcare System is seeking a CISO.

Temple University Health System (Philadelphia) is seeking a CISO.

Grand River Health (Rifle, Colo.) is seeking a chief information technology officer.

Stanford Children's Health (Menlo Park, Calif.) is seeking a CISO.



Washington University School of Medicine, whose campus includes the Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis), is seeking a CISO.



Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.) is seeking a CISO.

The University of Chicago Medicine is seeking a CISO.

Inova Health System (Falls Church, Va.) is seeking a CISO.