6 hospitals and health systems searching for chief information security officers

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Below are six hospitals and health systems that posted job listings in March seeking chief information security officers.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
- Akron (Ohio) Children's Hospital is seeking a vice president and chief information security officer.
- Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.) seeks a chief information security officer.
- Integris Health (Oklahoma City, Okla.) seeks a chief information security officer.
- Sentara Health (Norfolk, Va.) is seeking a vice president and chief information security officer.
- Erlanger Baroness Hospital (Chattanooga, Tenn.) is seeking a senior director and chief information security officer.
- Presbyterian Healthcare Services (Albuquerque, N.M.) seeks a chief information security officer.