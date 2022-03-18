6 hospitals and health systems searching for chief information security officers

Below are six hospitals and health systems that posted job listings in March seeking chief information security officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 

  1. Akron (Ohio) Children's Hospital is seeking a vice president and chief information security officer.

  2. Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.) seeks a chief information security officer.
     
  3. Integris Health (Oklahoma City, Okla.) seeks a chief information security officer.
     
  4. Sentara Health (Norfolk, Va.) is seeking a vice president and chief information security officer.

  5. Erlanger Baroness Hospital (Chattanooga, Tenn.) is seeking a senior director and chief information security officer.

  6. Presbyterian Healthcare Services (Albuquerque, N.M.) seeks a chief information security officer.
     

